Hands free driving violation leads to drug arrest

An officer making a hands free driving violation stop ended up writing more than a ticket in Gainesville.

According to Gainesville Police, when an officer stopped Steven Lawless drugs and weapons were found in the vehicle.

The 25-year-old driver also had a friend, Lawrence Gray, 28, in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

In total, 45.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 98 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana and a gun were confiscated.

Lawless is facing charges for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabonoid with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

His friend was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

