Rapper 21 Savage issues statement following Zone 6 shooting

Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.

Atlanta Police say the "Zone 6 Day" event took place at Coan Park in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Fellow Atlanta rappers Future and Big Bank Black participated in the hosting the East Atlanta community event geared towards activities for children and families.

Police say as the event came to a close, a 23-year-old male was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two people were also detained at the scene.

A spokesperson for the rapper released the following statement regarding the shooting at Zone 6 Day:

21 Savage is looking forward today to his third annual "Back 2 School Drive," where he is donating shoes, uniforms, supplies and giving away free haircuts. He is saddened by the events that occurred at Zone 6, an event sponsored by the local community, which he attended with other local rappers. Zone 6 was intended to be an uplifting and positive event that brings the community closer together.

On Sunday, 21 Savage is scheduled to host his third annual "Issa Back 2 School Drive."

Last year more than 500 students attended the event hosted by the rapper's Leading by Example Foundation. This year 1,500 children will receive free haircuts, hairstyles, school uniforms and supplies.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.