Rapper 21 Savage issues statement following Zone 6 shooting

Police want to speak with witnesses who saw the triple shooting early Sunday morning.More >
GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a Norfolk Southern property on Monday afternoon.More >
A father who took his now-missing child out of Clayton County last year was found in New Mexico, although the child is still missing.More >
Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were called to northwest Atlanta after calls regarding a person shot Monday morning.More >
Investigators are now looking for a woman they believe the victim had been on a date with that evening.More >
Some of Atlanta's most violent neighborhoods are seeing a major drop in crime. A new report claims English Avenue and Vine City had a nearly 40 percent reduction in violent crime so fat this year. APD Officer Jason Bain says there's many reasons why crime is declining on the West Side, including dozens of new security cameras placed throughout the community, a new youth center and officers being paid to live in the areas they're patrolling. Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporat...More >
Residents in Kirkwood are still dealing with the aftermath of a back-to-school party held in Coan Park over the weekend.More >
The mother of Maliyah Fagan says her daughter left their Cascade Road residence overnight nearly four months ago.More >
For the first time in three years an Atlanta restaurant has won the annual Springer Mountain Farms Southern Wing Showdown.More >
Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were called to northwest Atlanta after calls regarding a person shot Monday morning.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >
A father who took his now-missing child out of Clayton County last year was found in New Mexico, although the child is still missing.More >
According to Gainesville Police, when an officer stopped Steven Lawless drugs and weapons were found in the vehicle.More >
Family members say the victims were engaged in a conversation when things escalated on the lower level of the two-story home.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
