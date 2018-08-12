Police: Excessive force not used to arrest man for obstruction and criminal trespass

Authorities say a patron at Stix Bar and Grill in Villaa Rica was arrested after overstaying his welcome and resisting arrest.

Villa Rica Police say they were called to the location located in the 600 block of W. Bankhead Highway three separate times on August 11 for issues with the same individual.

The suspect, 27-year-old Tyler Reynolds, was allegedly harassing customers, asking for drugs, unable to pay for food he ordered and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they offered the man transportation, to which he agreed.

However, he quickly changed his mind and exited the vehicle.

It was then that officers gave him the choice of leaving the establishment on his own, or being placed under arrest.

When Reynolds refused to leave and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Police say bodycam footage shows a struggle including Reynolds attempting to pull his hands away from officers, an officer striking the suspect in the side with his elbow and another officer striking the man with his knee. All in an attempt to arrest the man.

He has been charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of officers resisting arrest.

According to VRPD, Reynolds did not sustain any injuries from the altercation.

Villa Rica Chief Michael Mansour and Captain K.L. Shaddix say bodycam footage of the incident was reviewed.

"Based on the information available at this time we feel that the force used by the officers was appropriate."

View raw footage of the arrest recorded by a witness here.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.