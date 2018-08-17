Chandra Levy's mother pushes for Cold Case Act

The "Clear the Shelter" event hopes to attract hundreds of adopters by waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 25 lbs and all cats.More >
The "Clear the Shelter" event hopes to attract hundreds of adopters by waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 25 lbs and all cats.More >
Team Supreme is not your average super hero crew.More >
Team Supreme is not your average super hero crew.More >
Authorities are investigating a string of car break-ins at one of Atlanta's most popular tourist destinations.More >
Authorities are investigating a string of car break-ins at one of Atlanta's most popular tourist destinations.More >
Chandra Levy's murder case rocked the nation 17 years ago, and now her mother is pushing for a new national act pertaining to murder cases gone cold.More >
Chandra Levy's murder case rocked the nation 17 years ago, and now her mother is pushing for a new national act pertaining to murder cases gone cold.More >
“The dog ate my homework” is one of the poorest excuses of all time. But what if it did?More >
“The dog ate my homework” is one of the poorest excuses of all time. But what if it did?More >
A Florida mother said her daughter spent an entire school day without a meal.More >
A Florida mother said her daughter spent an entire school day without a meal.More >
Forty-one years ago Thursday, the world mourned the loss of the King of Rock ‘N Roll.More >
Forty-one years ago Thursday, the world mourned the loss of the King of Rock ‘N Roll.More >
The report says the 54-year-old allegedly rolled down the woman's pants and attempted intercourse while he was asleep.More >
The report says the 54-year-old allegedly rolled down the woman's pants and attempted intercourse while he was asleep.More >
The woman tells CBS46 she and five friends were enjoying themselves at a birthday celebration at Overdrive Lounge inside the Solis Hotel when things took a turn for the worse.More >
The woman tells CBS46 she and five friends were enjoying themselves at a birthday celebration at Overdrive Lounge inside the Solis Hotel when things took a turn for the worse.More >
More information about the family is filling holes in the timeline surrounding the killings.More >
More information about the family is filling holes in the timeline surrounding the killings.More >