GBI investigating 50th officer-involved shooting in Georgia

What started as a domestic situation escalated to a suspect being fatally shot in the early morning hours on Sunday in southwest Atlanta.

The GBI says 33-year-old Jeremiah Perdue threatened his either his mother or his grandmother with a gun at a residence in the 1000 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Police say Perdue had left the house when they arrived. Officers went to find him and located him off of Metropolitan Parkway. Police say Perdue pointed a gun at officers. That’s when as many as four officers opened fire, killing him.

This incident is the 58th officer-involved shooting to take place this year.

