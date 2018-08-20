Grandmother pinned against pump following wreck at gas station

A grandmother is in critical condition after being pinned against a gas pump following a wreck.

Authorities tell CBS46 a car with three possible juveniles was speeding and driving carelessly into a Circle K gas station in Lithonia. The car carrying the possible juveniles hit a truck which then struck a 61-year-old grandmother. She was pinned against the pump.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Two of her grandchildren were inside her vehicle when the accident occurred. They are now with their mother.

The three possible juveniles ran on foot from the scene. Police brought out K9 units to search for them.

