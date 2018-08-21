Marietta rehab center helps dogs with mobility

Police say a man has stabbed his pregnant wife to death at their suburban Atlanta home and their baby was also killed.More >
More than 200 bands from across the country applied to be a part of the parade and just 13 were chosen. Lassiter High School made the list.More >
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and a stop sign violation after being reported by a woman in Cobb County.More >
Three Campbell High School students face the possibility of being kicked out of school following a rumored threat that prompted an active shooter response.More >
A daycare center went up in flames early Sunday morning in Kennesaw on George Busbee Parkway.More >
Orchard Hill Park in Spalding County was nearly empty much of Sunday afternoon.More >
Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans burning with rage.More >
Three people are dead after a crash on South Fulton Parkway in Union City early Monday morning.More >
The officer, 34-year-old Matt Cooper, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center.More >
The corporate parent of restaurant franchises including Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings is building a new headquarters in Georgia.More >
