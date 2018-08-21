Marietta rehab center helps dogs with mobility

Pet owners spend over $69 billion a year on their animals. That includes food, grooming, vet care, and now rehabilitation.

CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal spent the day at Georgia Veterinary Rehabilitation Fitness and Pain Management, a dog rehab center in Marietta.

The facility sees up to 60 dogs a day. They say the goal of this facility is to relieve pain, help with mobility and quality of life for your dogs.

"We're working a lot on balance work and target muscle strengthening," said an employee.

Some pet insurance does cover an animal's rehab treatment. The price really depends on the animal's need and how often they need to come in.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.