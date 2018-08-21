FIRST ON CBS46: Buford City School District Superintendent resigns after being accused of using racial language

The Superintendent of Buford City Schools, Geye Hamby, has resigned days after being placed on leave over accusations of racism.

The CBS46 Bulldog broke the news online after obtaining his resignation letter. Sources said Hamby has been inside the district office all morning cleaning out his desk.

Our crews arrived to the district office on Friday morning after receiving a tip that Hamby was there and we pressed to speak with him. Nearly two hours later, a district leader walked out and handed Hamby's resignation letter after he met with district officials.

Exclusive: Buford superintendent resigns @cbs46 — Jonathan Carlson (@TVreporter) August 24, 2018

A short time later, Buford City Schools Central Office was placed on lock down, with a heavy police presence responding after someone called in a threat against the superintendent and the school district.

Hamby has been the superintendent since 2006. He and the district are being sued by a former employee alleging racial discrimination and wrongful termination. A recording was also released of a man on a racist rant about school contractors and threatening to kill black people.

The lawsuit claims it is Hamby on tape, but he has denied it.

The complaint accuses Geye Hamby of race-discrimination. It was filed on behalf of a former employee of the school who says she was fired without justification. Hamby resigned his position on Friday.

The lawsuit accused the superintendent of openly using racial slurs. It includes a link to an audio recording that it says is proof of Hamby using that language. The recording includes someone using the N-word to refer to workers who are black.

Hamby issued a statement earlier this week:

“This is a personnel and legal matter pertaining to a disgruntled employee. District council has advised not to comment.”

CBS46 learned late Wednesday afternoon that Hamby was placed on leave by the school district.

The school district issued a statement on Hamby's leave in a statement:

Superintendent Geye Hamby has been placed on administrative leave effective August 21, 2018. The Board anticipates further action on this matter at a specially called meeting in the next several days. The District will continue to focus on the mission of empowering our students to reach their full potential.

