Check This Out: Unfamiliar animal caught roaming through Douglas Co. community, residents fearful

Residents in a Douglas County community have been on edge after several sightings of a peculiar animal roaming the streets.

According to Veterinarian Dr. Tina Johannsen, DNR, residents should be cautious, but that the animal isn't all that strange.

That is a red fox with severe mange. The white tip on the tail is diagnostic. Red foxes are prone to mane. It likely will not survive that extensive infection.

She added, the infection is contagious dogs.

