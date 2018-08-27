Former deputy arrested for fake stripper ticket

A CBS46 investigation uncovers a fake 'jail' ticket written to a stripper to cover up an alleged relationship with a former Clayton County deputy.

Former Lieutenant Robert Hawes is facing multiple charges after being arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Records show Hawes has been charged with false official certificates, two violations of oath of a public officer, and charged with making false statements after an exotic dancer came to Clayton County's Sheriff's Office and did a full taped interview, confessing that then Lieutenant Richard Hawes wrote a "fake" citation ticket" so she could show it to her boyfriend to explain why she was out all night.

The exotic dancer claims she first met the ex-cop while Hawes was on the force. She says Hawes was transporting her to jail, and asked "what was a pretty girl like her doing going to jail?"

The Clayton County's Sheriff's Department shows it conducted an investigation, and could not find any record of the woman being arrested on the date and time cited on the "fake" ticket.

This is just a laundry list of problems for both Hawes and his wife. Last month, CBS46 cameras were rolling when Hawes' wife bonded out of a Clayton County jail for allegedly sending harassing messages to the current Sheriff Victor Hill.

Gerrian Hawes claimed it was in retaliation for her husband trying to unseat Sheriff Hill in the upcoming election.

