Marietta PD now investigating unlicensed dentist

A local woman, accused of unlawfully practicing dentistry, and first exposed by the CBS46 Bulldog, is now under investigation in two counties.

Marietta Police are now investigating, in addition to authorities in Paulding County, after a Paulding County Grand Jury indicted Krista Szewczyk with 40 counts of practicing dentistry without a license, three counts of unlawful prescription, one count of forgery in the first degree and four counts of insurance fraud.

According to the indictment, which CBS46 first reported on last week, Szewczyk performed detailed dental work, prescribed "dangerous" prescription drugs and defrauded insurance providers.

The accused crimes date back six years.

Szewczyk worked at County Dental Providers, which was located in Paulding County. The business shut down and re-opened in Marietta. The business is now registered to Szewczyk, according to records with the Secretary of State's office.

Since our story first aired, more victims have come forward, and due to the business relocating to Marietta, authorities there are now involved, and are interviewing local patients. More charges could come in Cobb County.

No one at the dental office answered today, but last week Szewczyk told us exclusively, she denies the charges against her. Telling us,

It's definitely a personal vendetta for the D.A investigator." She added, "Sad situation... and I'm confident it will be handled in a timely manner.

