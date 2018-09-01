Police search for woman accused of four different child abduction attempts

A Covington Police Officer was shot near a shopping plaza Monday afternoon on Industrial Boulevard.More >
Orchard Hill Park in Spalding County was nearly empty much of Sunday afternoon.More >
An off-duty Georgia police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in Atlanta but managed to return gunfire and wound the two suspects.More >
The Fulton County District Attorney's office issued 15 arrested warrants for former East Point police officer Richard Gooddine on Friday.More >
The search is on for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in LaGrange.More >
Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former "Cosby Show" actor.More >
Dragon Con is underway in Atlanta and tens of thousands of people are flocking to the city for all kinds of comic book fun.More >
A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Haralson County Sunday.More >
The DeKalb County School District is allowing the head coach of Chamblee Charter High School's varsity football team to return to work after an investigation that apparently was sparked by a controversial shirt he gave to players.More >
The Fulton County District Attorney's office issued 15 arrested warrants for former East Point police officer Richard Gooddine on Friday.More >
