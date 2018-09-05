Hundreds attend community prayer service as injured officer awaits surgery

Throughout the day Tuesday, people brought flowers and donations to the Covington Police Department to show their support for Officer Matt Cooper who was transferred to Grady Hospital to prepare for surgery. Cooper was shot in the head Monday while responding to a shoplifting call at a Covington Walmart.

Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton visited Cooper at Grady. He says the officer is heavily sedated but was able to communicate long enough to say he loves his wife.

“He did speak that he loves his wife,” Cotton said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “The nurse asked him, ‘did you say you love your wife?’ And, he nodded his head. He is responsive to requests and moving his hands or feet. He is in some ways conscious and alert of what’s going on. He’s in and out. He is heavily sedated,” Cotton said.

If anybody was prepared to struggle and fight through this type of injury, Matt Cooper is your man.

Cotton fought back tears as he thanked everyone for the support coming in from across the world. He says he received an email from a White House staffer Monday night asking how Cooper was doing.

“The community support and outreach for this police officer and this department showed be that the public loves and cares for law enforcement--that they know it’s a tough job and we’re not always treated fairly,” an emotional Cotton said, pausing. “That a man got up to go to work that day. The only thing he did was go to work. Like each and every one of y’all do. And he was seriously critically injured for doing his job.”

At the First Baptist Church of Covington Tuesday evening, the Covington community poured into the sanctuary to pray. Cooper attended the church growing up. His parents are still members.

“I was with them in the hospital yesterday and they’re holding up as well as can be expected,” said Senior Pastor Cody McNutt. “Their faith in our Lord is strong and their belief in him being the ultimate healer. So, they’re leaning on him and trusting in his goodness and his care during this time.”

Tuesday afternoon, the Covington Police Department posted a picture from inside Cooper's hospital room showing the Corey tower near downtown Atlanta. It's digital marquee read, "Pray for Ofc. Cooper." The tower faces Copper's hospital window.

“We don’t do this for the paycheck,” Cotton said. “We do it because we love it. Many of us feel like we are protectors, and Matt Cooper is one of those protectors.”

There will be a fundraising event to support Covington Police Who Care Inc. on the Covington Square on Thursday.

Saturday, Covington Police Department will hosts is 35th annual Fuzz Run at 8:15am at the Covington Police Station. The purpose of the event is to raise money for injured officers. This year’s event will help Officer Cooper.

The police department has listed multiple ways to donate for Cooper and his family. An account has been set up at the Newton Federal Bank. Supporters can drop off donations directly to the Covington Police Department at 1143 Oak Street SE, Covington, GA.

You can find more information on the Covington Police Department’s Facebook page.

