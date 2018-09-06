Rapper Young Thug charged with 8 felonies

Authorities tell CBS46 two groups of males were shooting at each other in the parking lot.More >
She's helped launch the careers of her sons, Grammy award-winning artist, Usher, and J Lack, an award winning producer. Now, she's starting a new chapter that's centered around the kitchen.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug just got slapped with eight felonies for a drug and gun arrest in Brookhaven last year.
CBS46 has received word of a crash involving a MARTA bus and a vehicle in Avondale Estates early Thursday morning.
The Parents magazine selected Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as one of the best hospitals for children in the country.
A former Kennesaw State University cheerleader is taking her school to court. The ex-cheerleader is one of five to take a knee during the national anthem last season.
Cobb County Police are searching for Valerie Maynard who has been missing since September 3.
The Harris Poll, a nationwide customer survey of their favorite brands, has released its 2018 results.
Paddling students is now a disciplinary policy at a Georgia charter school and parents who don't consent have to agree to up to five days of suspension for their children instead.
Hurricane Florence is expected to move toward the U.S. East Coast this upcoming week with the potential of life-threatening flooding and gusty winds.
