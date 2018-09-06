Rapper Young Thug charged with 8 felonies - CBS46 News

Rapper Young Thug charged with 8 felonies

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: DeKalb County Jail Source: DeKalb County Jail
BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46) -

Atlanta rapper Young Thug just got slapped with eight felonies for a drug and gun arrest in Brookhaven last year.

The indictment includes intent to distribute and having a gun while committing a felony. 

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, also has trouble in Hollywood. Police arrested him for having a concealed gun in a vehicle while celebrating his birthday and new album last month.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46