Teen saves life of two fellow employees after stabbing at Cobb County Target

A local teen, who is a Corporal in the Cobb County PD Explorer program, is being called a hero after he assisted in saving the life of two employees who were stabbed at a Target location in Marietta on Sunday.

Cobb County Police Explorer Corporal Mario Alexander, 17, who is also an employee at the Target location on Cobb Parkway, saw two of his fellow co-workers had been stabbed by a man who had just robbed the store.

One of the employees was bleeding heavily from a cut on his arm and Alexander quickly created a tourniquet to stem the flow of blood. He then moved on to the next employee and applied gauze and pressure to a stab wound to the employee's neck.

Both victims are recovering from their injuries.

The suspect in the double stabbing was later apprehended by police. He's been identified as 27 year-old Michael Leon Thornton of Marietta. He's charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

