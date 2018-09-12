Federal judge to decide on paper ballots

A federal judge is considering forcing Georgia voters to use paper ballots in the November election -- just eight weeks from now.

Fears of Russians hacking the state's electronic machines led to Wednesday's extraordinary courtroom scene.

In a packed courtroom, Judge Amy Totenberg warned two dozen lawyers in front of her not to demean each other in a case she called "of great importance to everybody in Georgia."

The state of Georgia has a rich and tawdry history of creative fraud when it comes to paper ballots. In 2002 the state did away with paper ballots in favor of voting machines.

