Family of 13 evacuate to Atlanta from North Carolina

Hurricane Florence evacuees in Atlanta are patiently waiting until the storm passes so they can get home and see the damage.

A North Carolina extended family of thirteen is taking shelter in Duluth.

The family has 5 kids under the age of 9. Right now they have no idea what condition their homes in North Carolina are in. But they are passing the time trying to bring smiles to their children's faces at Atlanta's Legoland's Discovery Center.

It's a bittersweet time for the Satterfield and Rose families. The 5 cousins are having fun together. But their parents and grandparents are worried. Their North Carolina neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate ahead of Florence.

"We were driving and it said, "Welcome to Georgia and we were like screaming." 7 year old Anna Rose said.

"It was bad. It was really bad shuttering all of our windows and packing and not knowing if we needed to take food or what you need to bring. At some point you just say, "we're leaving.'"

Legoland is offering 50% off to Florence evacuees.

It's a welcomed distraction for the adults worried about what's happening back home.

"We've been trying to stay away from the news but trying to stay with the news because we want to see what's happening to our homes," Tula Satterfield said.

Right now the family hasn't heard anything about their neighborhoods. But they're praying for a safe return, whenever that time comes.

"It's very sad and I want to get back but I don't know when I'll be able to get back," Satterfield said.

Legoland Discovery Center at Phipps Plaza will offer the 50% discount until Florence evacuees are able to get back to their homes.

