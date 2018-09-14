Family of 13 evacuate to Atlanta from North Carolina

Cobb County Police are searching for Valerie Maynard who has been missing since September 3.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen last seen during the early morning hours on Wednesday.More >
A Clayton County man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly raping a child.More >
Police believe the woman has tried to abduct four different children in Georgia in the last few days. She initially pretended to be an employee of the Division of Family and Children’s Services.More >
