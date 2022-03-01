VIDEO: Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta airport by Nevada man

A man from Henderson, Nevada, has been arrested for attacking an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
News

Toxic worms invading metro Atlanta gardens

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jamie Kennedy
Many Georgians are posting sightings of worms that look like they’re from another planet.

News

Airline executives demand end to mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Murphy
For the past two years, travelers at the world’s busiest airport followed a federal mask mandate during the pandemic. But with COVID cases down and immunity up, several airline executives believe it’s time to return to normal.

News

Police investigating 2 deadly shootings just a mile apart in southwest Atlanta

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mariya Murrow
Two people are dead in what appears to be separate overnight shootings just a mile apart of one another.

Politics

Georgia bill proposing to ban free speech zones at colleges moves forward

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hayley Mason
Protests on college campuses could be changing if a bill banning free speech zones keeps moving forward.

Crime

Man wanted in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old turns himself in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Catoura
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Quinton Renard Smith turned himself in following a shooting that killed 16-year old Azaria Miller.

News

Restaurant Report Card: Chilango Taco Bar fails; Strange Taco Bar scores 100

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Murphy
CBS46’s Adam Murphy serves up the high and low restaurant scores around town this week.
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Windy Saturday, more rain next week
News

Decatur runner targeted in latest Venmo scam, loses more than $3K
News

Hillsong Atlanta pastor resigns as church's co-founder faces allegations of misconduct

News

Invasive toxic worms invading metro Atlanta gardens

News

Airline executives demand end to mask mandate

News

Forsyth man charged with murder after body of child’s mother discovered in his car

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mariya Murrow
A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Monroe County deputies discovered a dead woman in the back of his car.

News

Hillsong Atlanta pastor resigns as church’s co-founder faces allegations of misconduct

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Catoura
Atlanta’s Hillsong Church is dealing with a major shake-up after Pastor Sam Collier announced he is stepping down.

News

Decatur runner targeted in latest Venmo scam, loses more than $3K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Quinn
Decatur runners targeted in latest Venmo scam.

Crime

Person of interest in wife’s disappearance appears in court on unrelated matter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meghan Packer
The man police named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance went before a Fulton County judge related to a civil matter involving his ex-partner and their children.

News

Dance Canvas Uplifts Emerging Choreographers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tracye Hutchins
It is a movement set to music, the passion playing out on stage at Georgia tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts. That passion is set in motion by the Atlanta organization called Dance Canvas.

Politics

Georgia voters say Marjorie Taylor Greene should be ‘disqualified’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CBS46 News Staff
A coalition of legal scholars and activists are challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ability to run for re-election.

News

Clayton County teen reported missing after going to her job at Chick-fil-A

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joyce Lupiani
A 17-year-old teenager in Clayton County has been reported missing after she never returned home from her job at a local Chick-fil-A.

Crime

Teenage girl hit by stray bullet in southwest Atlanta apartment

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Patrick Quinn and CBS46 News Staff
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Stone Road in southwest Atlanta involving a female teenager.

Crime

Man killed by Banks County Sheriff’s Deputy after dispute over taxi fare

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By CBS46 News Staff
The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a home Wednesday night in Banks County.

News

Mother terrified after bullets fly into her DeKalb County bedroom

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Savannah Louie
A DeKalb County mother is terrified in her own home after bullets interrupted bedtime Monday evening.

Crime

Family pleads for driver to come forward after man hit, killed in DeKalb County

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Meghan Packer
DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was hit and killed Tuesday night while crossing the street.

Crime

Jonesboro High football coach charged with sexual assault, child molestation

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Jennifer Lifsey and Jasmina Alston
A metro Atlanta high school coach is facing serious charges for crimes against a child.

News

Ga. bill allows retired teachers to get new salary and keep pension

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Ciara Cummings
A bill that would allow retired teachers to come back to the classroom while also receiving pension is set to be signed into Georgia law. Although it aims to address staffing shortages across the state, some educators believe it may not be enough.

News

UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Jatavia O'Neal
Eufaula Police Department recovered a young boy’s body from Lake Eufaula this evening.

Crime

Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A jury has found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

News

Atlanta restaurants struggle to recover two years after pandemic shutdown

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Crystal Bui
Restaurants struggle to recover two years after pandemic shutdown

News

$1.1B Georgia refunds could begin in weeks as Kemp signs law

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Special state income tax refunds paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus could be on their way to taxpayers in six to eight weeks.

News

Jonesboro man killed by police after wife says he went to check for burglar

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT
|
By Mariya Murrow, Tori Cooper and Zac Summers
A Jonesboro resident is dead after his wife said he went to check for a burglar and was fatally shot by police.

News

Amazon facing $350M lawsuit for not providing safety gear to 2 drivers

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Kennedy
Lawyers for two Amazon delivery drivers filed a 350 million dollar lawsuit against the company for not providing the drivers with proper Amazon visibility vests. The two men according to police were shot by a homeowner in midtown Atlanta who thought they were trying to rob him.

Politics

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.

National

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF.

News

Dog Days Rescue: Labradoodle, Will, fighting new infection after being set on fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mariya Murrow
After being found engulfed in flames along a busy Decatur road, Will, the Labradoodle, is continuing to face hardships in his road to recovery.