For the past two years, travelers at the world’s busiest airport followed a federal mask mandate during the pandemic. But with COVID cases down and immunity up, several airline executives believe it’s time to return to normal.
A bill that would allow retired teachers to come back to the classroom while also receiving pension is set to be signed into Georgia law. Although it aims to address staffing shortages across the state, some educators believe it may not be enough.
A jury has found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.
Lawyers for two Amazon delivery drivers filed a 350 million dollar lawsuit against the company for not providing the drivers with proper Amazon visibility vests. The two men according to police were shot by a homeowner in midtown Atlanta who thought they were trying to rob him.
The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.