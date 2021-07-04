ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are asking for witnesses' help for any information they may have after a 14-year-old was shot to death on Saturday night.
The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on the 600 blocks of Mcafee street.
Police tell CBS46 News teens arrived at the area on scooters, which eventually turned into gunfire.
According to authorities, they found several teenagers fleeing from the scene. Officers located one unresponsive teenage boy who was taken to Grady Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, say police.
A police spokesperson says there were two additional gunshot victims, one 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old, who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
We learned officers detained a 17-year-old boy with two firearms, and he was taken to police headquarters for an interview to find out his involvement.
Police believe over 15 people were involved in the incident.
This is an active investigation, stick with CBS46 News as we learn more.
