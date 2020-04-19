BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Sunday afternoon crash in Bibb County left a three-year-old dead and others hospitalized.
The crash happened at I-475 northbound on the ramp from I-75 northbound around 2 p.m.
A Pontiac G6, driven by 29-year-old Jordan Fields, of Dothan, Ala., was on the on-ramp to I-475 northbound from I-75 northbound when police say he lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn.
Two children were ejected from the car. The 3-year-old child was pronounced dead at the Navicent Health Medical Center. The 4-year-old child is listed in stable condition. The children’s mother, 31-year-old Lewanna McGriff, of Macon, who was also in the vehicle, is listed in stable condition along with the driver.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.
