CANTON, Ga. (CBS46)-- Health officials are warning the public to avoid all unfamiliar animals, especially those in the wild after a man was bitten on his hand by a raccoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH), a man was biking on the Blankets Creek Mountain Bike Trail on Sixes Road in Canton on June 2.
The bicyclist stopped to feed a raccoon he thought was injured and that is when the raccoon bit down on the bicyclist’s hand, but because the man wore bike gloves, there was no puncture to his skin or nails, said officials.
The man was checked out at a local hospital and it was determined no additional treatment was needed.
CBS46 News learned the raccoon was not submitted for testing, so whether the animal was infected with rabies is unknown. Cherokee County Environmental Health officials contacted the bite victim and recommended he call Georgia Poison Control for guidance, and environmental health will work with trail maintenance to have warning signs placed in the area.
GDPH said this is a separate incident from the raccoon attack that happened in Woodstock on June 1 just one day before the bicyclist got bit.
The June 1 incident happened on River Chase Drive. According to a health spokesperson, a raccoon attacked and bit a person. The raccoon’s behavior indicated a strong chance of being rabid and that raccoon has not been captured at this time.
Health officials urge pet owners to maintain rabies vaccinations.
For more information about rabies and its prevention click here.
