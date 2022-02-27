Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found early Saturday morning on the Atlanta BeltLine.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down and informed of a person down in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Once they arrived, they found 60-year-old Thomas Arnold with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say Arnold was killed Friday night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Make no mistake about it, any time that we find an individual in our city and it is a death investigation, we pursue that investigation as a homicide from the onset and we let the puzzle pieces fall until they say otherwise,” said Ralph Woolfolk, APD Homicide Commander.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

APD continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

