4-year-old fatally shoots himself in parking lot of Lithonia grocery store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 4-year-old boy tragically shot and killed in Lithonia Sunday has been identified as Miyell Hernandez.

Investigators say it happened at around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Panola Road. According to police, Hernandez was riding in the car with his mom, an infant and a 13-year-old boy.

When the car arrived at Publix, the mother went inside, leaving the children in the car. That’s when Miyell apparently shot himself with a gun that was left in the car. The 13-year-old ran inside to notify the mother and the young boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed inside a parked vehicle at the Publix on Panola Road in #Lithonia. According to news reports, a relative was with the child when the shooting happened around 5 p.m. No one else was injured and no arrests has been made. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DbhGvT8We5 — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) February 28, 2022

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

