Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shoots himself in parking lot of Lithonia grocery store

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed inside a parked vehicle at the Publix on...
A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed inside a parked vehicle at the Publix on Panola Road in Lithonia.(ATLScoop)
By Iyani Hughes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 4-year-old boy tragically shot and killed in Lithonia Sunday has been identified as Miyell Hernandez.

Investigators say it happened at around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Panola Road. According to police, Hernandez was riding in the car with his mom, an infant and a 13-year-old boy.

When the car arrived at Publix, the mother went inside, leaving the children in the car. That’s when Miyell apparently shot himself with a gun that was left in the car. The 13-year-old ran inside to notify the mother and the young boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple people in north Atlanta have reported their checks being stolen from their mailbox.
Suspect targeting mailboxes, stealing checks in north Atlanta
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, a woman looks through a window at a near-empty...
COVID-19 pandemic hits 2 years in Georgia
Neighbors say driver in white Tesla is behind mailbox check thefts in north Atlanta
Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday....
Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’
Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday....
Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’