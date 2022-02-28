Black man lynched more than 100 years ago memorialized in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Lawrenceville has officially recognized Charles Hale, who was lynched by a mob in 1911.

He was in jail after being accused of assaulting a prominent white woman. The next day, a mob dragged him from his cell an into town square.

His last living relative, niece Inger Williams, talks about the pain and honor that came with the city recognizing him with a historical marker this month in the same spot where he was murdered more than 100 years ago.

The effort was made possible by Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition along with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

CBS46 found Hales’ story was not unique. Similar lynchings happened in the metro around the same time. In fact, the city of East Point is working with the EJI to do a similar historical marker in the coming months.

