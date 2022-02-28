‘Constitutional Carry’ bill to spark heated debate on floor of Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bill that would allow most adults in Georgia to carry concealed weapons without a permit could land on the Senate floor as early as Monday, according to multiple reports and several gun-lobby groups.

Senate Bill 319, known as the ‘Constitutional Carry bill,’ would allow an adult who is legally allowed to carry a concealed firearm to do so without first having to get permission from the government. It basically cuts out the paperwork of having to go down to the courthouse, fill out an application, and then wait to get a permit or get one renewed when gun buyers already must pass a federal background check to purchase a firearm from a licensed retailer.

Opponents argue, “What about private sales of firearms?” There’s no FBI background check required for those. Opponents also argue that a Constitutional Carry law would put more guns on the streets at a time when violent crime is on the rise.

A similar bill is gaining traction in the Georgia House. House Bill 1358 could receive a committee hearing sometime this week.

Currently, 21 states have Constitutional Carry laws in place.

Another gun bill that could come up for debate on the floor of the Georgia Senate Monday deals with convicted felons caught with guns. Senate Bill 479 would essentially allow authorities to charge them with one count of ‘possession of a firearm by a convicted felon’ for every gun they’re caught with instead of just one charge no matter how many guns they have.

If passed, the bill would result in harsher punishments for felons caught with guns.

