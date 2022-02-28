FORECAST: Cloudy start, mostly sunny afternoon in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a cloudy and misty start to the day with mostly sunny skies later this afternoon in metro Atlanta.

Monday’s forecast

Forecast high: 61°

Normal high: 62°

Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be cloudy with mist this morning as you head to work in metro Atlanta. The clouds will gradually clear out by lunch with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

High pressure over the southeastern U.S. will keep north Georgia dry the entire week with temperatures warming into the upper 70′s by Friday.

Our next best chance of rain in metro Atlanta won’t arrive until next week.

7 Day Forecast

7-day forecast for Atlanta metro area on Feb. 28, 2022. (CBS46)

