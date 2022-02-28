Paralyzed snowboarder admitted to Shepherd Center after battle over insurance coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Forsyth County father who broke his neck while snowboarding is now undergoing treatment at the Shepherd Center.

It’s been a grueling two weeks for Travis Daniel and his wife Brianna, but both are now breathing a sigh of relief since Travis was admitted to the state-of-the-art rehabilitation center, which specializes in spinal cord injuries.

“It’s been a burden off me,” Brianna said. “Every day I was pushing and praying and a lot of times I wanted to give up and say it’s not meant to be, but then I would look at him and say no he deserves this, he needs this.”

Travis was paralyzed on Feb. 12 after the 36-year-old broke his neck while snowboarding in North Carolina. His insurance company, CareSource, repeatedly refused to pay for treatment at the Shepherd Center, telling the family the facility was “out of network.” CBS46 reached out to the CareSource when we learned of the denial.

“As soon as you at CBS reached out to CareSource, I got a phone call almost immediately and the transition started,” Brianna said.

Travis was moved to the Shepherd Center on Friday where he’ll spend the next eight weeks in physical and occupational therapy.

“It’s overwhelming, a long road I have to go down,” said Travis.

The father of three is currently in a powerchair, but since he has use of his arms, the goal, at minimum, is to get him into a wheelchair.

“I’d love to walk out of here, but I don’t know if that’s God’s will,” Travis said. “But just to be out of here and be independent as I can and get back to normal and seeing my kids.”

While the future is uncertain for the Daniel family, Travis and Brianna both said they are grateful for the support shown by so many in the community.

“It’s all because of our wonderful community,” Brianna said. “It’s because Travis is a great person. It’s because CBS46 is wonderful and stepped in and really cared and I’m so thankful for everybody.”

