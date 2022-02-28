Advertisement

Police searching for gunman, woman after man found dead near College Park hotel

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College Park police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a Super 8 hotel.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the area at around 5:48 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man’s body on the ground of the hotel parking lot near Old National Highway.

According to investigators, there appeared to have been a verbal altercation between the man, a woman and his shooter shortly before he was killed.

The assailant was seen fleeing the scene with a woman. Police are searching for the two now, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line 404.768.8664 or Crime Stoppers 404.577. TIPS (8477).

