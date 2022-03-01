Final Days: Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest voting ends March 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The finalists for the 2022 Atlanta-Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest have been revealed.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Track Club, organizers of the race, revealed the five finalists chosen from the more than 100 designs submitted for this year’s contest. The winning design will appear on the shirt given to all 60,000 finishers of the Peachtree after they cross the finish line on July 4.

Starting March 1, the public can vote on their favorite design by visiting ajc.com/peachtree. Voting will remain open until March 31. Organizers say the winning design and the color of the shirt will remain a secret until the first finisher arrives in Piedmont Park on Independence Day. The winning designer of the contest will receive a $1,000 prize.

This year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is returning to its traditional format for the first time since 2019. Due to COVID-19, it was held virtually in 2020 and then spread over two days in 2021.

Registration for the event is open March 15 – March 31. Members of Atlanta Track Club are guaranteed entry. Everyone else will enter a lottery for a chance to receive one of the remaining spots.

Finalists

Burst of Energy (Shay Harbaugh)

Design Name: Burst of Energy

Artist: Shay Harbaugh

Hometown: Cumming, GA Inspiration: “I’ve attended the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race as a spectator and the energy the runners bring and how the crowd amplifies that energy inspired my design. From the fun costumes worn by some runners to the roars and cheers of the spectators, the Peachtree is an exciting and exhilarating experience. With bright colors and fun, bold fonts - along with the ribbon and geometric shapes to add movement – this design captures the energy and excitement of race day.”

Sweet Americana (Tony Lombardo)

Design Name: Sweet Americana

Artist: Tony Lombardo

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Johns Creek, GA transplant)

Inspiration: “My design was inspired by the return of in-person races. A lot of us have been cooped up for the past two years, and the AJC Peachtree Road Race is our coming out party. This event has always been an opportunity to build community and celebrate our unique city on our nation’s birthday. This year, we will also be celebrating our return to normalcy. And we get to finish the day with a new shirt!”

Peachtree Road Race 2022 (Kara Moreno)

Design Name: Peachtree Road Race 2022

Artist: Kara Moreno

Hometown: Monroe, GA

Inspiration: “Almost everything is named Peachtree. I wanted something different than having your average peach.”

Peachscape (Russ Vann)

Design Name: Peachscape

Artist: Russ Vann

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Inspiration: “I wanted to focus this design on all the fun aspects that showcase the personality of the race. From the participants to the iconic peach in the Atlanta skyline this 6.2 mile adventure is a beloved tradition for Atlanta.”

Peachtree Stars (Russ Vann)

Design Name: Peachtree Stars

Artist: Russ Vann

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Inspiration: “I wanted to create a design that included the essential elements of the race focusing on keeping it simple with traditional Fourth of July colors.”

