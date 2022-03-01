Advertisement

Investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wound at SW Atlanta gas station

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was rushed to Grady hospital Tuesday morning after apparently suffering a gunshot wound.

Police responded to reports of a person shot near a gas station along Cascade Road and Dolphin Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman sitting in a gray Nissan Maxima. It is unclear whether she was shot at the gas station or drove there after the incident.

She was taken the hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple people in north Atlanta have reported their checks being stolen from their mailbox.
Suspect targeting mailboxes, stealing checks in north Atlanta
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, a woman looks through a window at a near-empty...
COVID-19 pandemic hits 2 years in Georgia
Neighbors say driver in white Tesla is behind mailbox check thefts in north Atlanta
Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday....
Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’
Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday....
Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’