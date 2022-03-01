Investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wound at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was rushed to Grady hospital Tuesday morning after apparently suffering a gunshot wound.

Police responded to reports of a person shot near a gas station along Cascade Road and Dolphin Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman sitting in a gray Nissan Maxima. It is unclear whether she was shot at the gas station or drove there after the incident.

She was taken the hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

