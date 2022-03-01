Advertisement

Police arrest 5 people following carjacking, shooting and police chase

By Tori Cooper and Zac Summers
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A police chase involving multiple agencies ended with the arrest of five people who are believed to have committed multiple carjackings Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Willow Lake Drive. DeKalb County police said a woman was sitting in her car when she was approached by armed suspects who demanded she hand over her car. The woman was shot while trying to defend herself but is expected to survive.

Then around 3:00 a.m. Sandy Springs police received a call about a reported carjacking at an apartment complex off Roswell Rd. The male victim told police that a group of five men approached him, holding “AK-47 type weapons,” and stole his 2019 Blue KIA Forte.

The carjacking victim was not shot or injured, according to police.

Officers quickly issued a lookout for the victim’s stolen vehicle. The vehicle was spotted by Brookhaven Police, near North Druid Hills and Briarcliff Road, and a traffic stop was attempted. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away, prompting a chase involving Brookhaven, DeKalb and Chamblee police.

Police eventually used a PIT maneuver to eventually stop the car.

All five suspects, including 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez and 17-year-old Manuel Hernandez were taken into custody, according to DKPD. Two weapons were also recovered.

