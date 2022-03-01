Advertisement

Police investigate alleged fraud within UGA athletics fundraising

Courtesy: UGA Athletics
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — University of Georgia police are investigating an alleged act of financial fraud committed within the athletic association’s development office earlier this year.

The UGA police department says it opened an investigation on Feb. 1 in response to a complaint filed by Ford Williams, UGA’s executive associate director for major gifts.

Police say they suspect an unknown individual committed identity theft and fraud by using counterfeit info to solicit money from UGA donors and directing it into personal accounts. The amount of money involved was not included in the report.

UGA officials have not commented at this time.

