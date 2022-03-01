More school districts go mask-optional: DeKalb Co. joins Atlanta, Gwinnett Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another major schools district in metro Atlanta announced Tuesday it is dropping its mask mandate after a decline in new cases and after the CDC released new guidelines.

The DeKalb County School District’s new mask-optional policy will go into effect Wednesday, March 2.

DeKalb joins Atlanta Public Schools, which went mask-optional March 1, and Gwinnett County Schools, which went mask-optional last week. School districts in Fulton and DeKalb counties were already mask-optional before the CDC’s latest guidelines were released.

Tricia Harris has called on Atlanta Public Schools to reconsider the decision to drop the COVID mask mandate. She has a 9-year-old special needs child and isn’t convinced that the pandemic is over.

Some students arriving at Morningside Elementary School Tuesday were thrilled that they’re no longer required to wear masks.

“It’s great,” said third-grade student Marcel Porter.

“Because we get to talk in public,” said his little sister Mary Celeste, a kindergartner.

Their parents said the whole family -- including the children -- are vaccinated and boosted.

“We just want our children to be able to communicate effectively,” said Matthew Porter.

“I think it’s so important that humans interact the way we were naturally able to interact, and I don’t think the cloth in front of our face really helps that out too much,” said his wife Madeleine.

Clayton County is now the only school district that will keep the mask mandate in place for now.

Dr. Dretler with Emory Decatur Hospital believes that if students have been vaccinated, they should be safe.

