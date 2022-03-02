Clayton County man arrested for allegedly sex trafficking Kansas teenager

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police say they are thankful a 13-year-old girl from Topeka, Kansas, is safely back home.

Investigators say the child communicated with 33-year old Howard Graham on the children’s gaming app “Roblox.”

They say Graham drove to Kansas and picked her up on Sunday, Feb. 20, and brought her back to Clayton County.

Graham is charged with interference with custody, trafficking and rape. He remains in jail.

Police say Graham told his roommates the child was his stepdaughter. The child then alerted a room mate that Graham was not her step father.

“The roommate became extremely upset and confronted this perpetrator and this predator when he arrived back home from his job,” said Capt. John Ivey with Clayton County Police.

On Thursday, police say Graham dropped the child off at a Dollar General where police located her.

She has been safely returned home.

“I’m a parent, I’m a grandparent and I wish people would pay more attention to what their kids are doing,” said Captain Ivey.

Police arrested Graham at his job on Tuesday.

A representative with Roblox sent us the following statement;

“We were deeply saddened to hear about this case. There is nothing more important to parents — including the many parents who work at Roblox — than ensuring that children are safe when they learn and play, online or off. We work tirelessly to prevent grooming on our platform. We have stringent safety systems and a team of thousands of moderators who enforce a strict set of community standards on Roblox, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind. While we have not been contacted by authorities about this case, we always cooperate with law enforcement requests and promptly report any suspect behavior to relevant organizations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States. ”The safety of users on Roblox is at the core of everything we do, and we have a number of dedicated features designed to keep kids safe while playing Roblox. We filter all text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information and we offer parental controls and features such as ‘Account Restrictions,’ so parents and caregivers have the option to limit chat to a curated list of contacts or turn chat off altogether. Users can also mute or block players that they come across in games and report inappropriate content or behavior using our Report Abuse system.”

For more information about our safety feature, visit: https://en.help.roblox.com/hc/en-us/articles/4407444339348-Safety-Civility-at-Roblox

