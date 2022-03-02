Man suspected of shooting officer in Clayton Co. turns himself in

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed Arterio Lerente Crumbley, 25, has turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail.

According to CCPD, Crumbley was involved in a robbery at a convenience store, during which Officer Ryan Richey, 32, and a victim were shot by Crumbly. Officer Richey was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

“We believe he interrupted a robbery in progress,” said Police Chief Kevin Roberts. “I do know our officer apparently arrived as the victim and the suspect was running through the parking lot and that’s where contact was made,” Roberts said.

Arterio Lerente Crumbley (Clayton County Police Department)

🚨🚨🚨Breaking News🚨🚨🚨 Arterio Lerente Crumbley has turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail. Please cancel the BOLO. Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

#BREAKING: Clay Co. Police release pic of suspect who they say shot officer this afternoon during a response to a robbery call on Riverdale Road. This man in yellow is still on the run. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qNEfojRhWO — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) March 2, 2022

#BREAKING: Officer shot on Riverdale Road (near Norman Rd). Clayton Co police say they were responding to a robbery call. The officer is in the hospital. Suspect still on the run. Here’s the massive scene. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/V9o7qvTEUr — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) March 2, 2022

