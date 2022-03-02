Man suspected of shooting officer in Clayton Co. turns himself in
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed Arterio Lerente Crumbley, 25, has turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail.
According to CCPD, Crumbley was involved in a robbery at a convenience store, during which Officer Ryan Richey, 32, and a victim were shot by Crumbly. Officer Richey was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
“We believe he interrupted a robbery in progress,” said Police Chief Kevin Roberts. “I do know our officer apparently arrived as the victim and the suspect was running through the parking lot and that’s where contact was made,” Roberts said.
