Metro Atlanta city officials discuss, make progress on affordable housing plans

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As the cost of housing continues to rise, city officials across metro Atlanta are working on ways to provide more affordable housing.

In Decatur, city officials are requesting residents’ input on their latest affordable housing project. South Housing Village will be a development in Legacy Park near Columbia Drive and Katie Kerr Drive.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett told CBS46 in November that this is an important development.

“We’ve heard from people a lot of times say, I love to come to your city, I wish I could live in your city,” Garrett said. “So, having that option, I think it makes us a richer community.”

The city of Decatur will have a survey posted by the end of the week on Decaturnext.com for input on the project.

Meanwhile, Atlanta city officials discussed affordable housing priorities on Wednesday, including what has been accomplished to increase access to housing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.