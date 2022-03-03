Advertisement

16-year-old arrested for murder of security guard in Stonecrest

Security guard Henry Ahsley was killed while on the job in Stonecrest.
Security guard Henry Ahsley was killed while on the job in Stonecrest.(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with the murder of 24-year-old security guard Henry Ashley in a car dealership parking lot at 8455 Mall Parkway.

DeKalb County Police say they received tips from the community, which led to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

“I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “This arrest is another example of what happens when the community and police work together.”

Police believe Ashley encountered 5 individuals at around 11 p.m. Feb. 19 after he received an alert about a suspicious person on the property. Moments after the encounter, he was shot while he was in his marked work vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The 5 individuals, including the 16-year-old, fled the scene in a gray vehicle. In a surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing.

The 16-year-old is also being charged with burglary.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the other 4 people involved.

Anyone who has information or recognizes any of the suspects or the gray vehicle involved in the murder of Mr. Ashley is urged to call DeKalb Police homicide detectives with tips at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Atlanta Braves and Home Depot help with renovations at Hank Aaron school
Police lights
Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed Richard Bartlett III in Johns Creek
Atlanta police arrest a man accused of stealing gas from vehicles' tanks.
Atlanta police arrest man accused of stealing gas from tanks
File photo of police lights
Two people arrested for death of boy in DeKalb County on Valentine’s Day
Suspected gas thief arrested
Suspected gas thief arrested