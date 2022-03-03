Advertisement

Atlanta Braves and Home Depot help with renovations at Hank Aaron school

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Players with the Atlanta Braves, Home Depot, teachers and students spent the morning doing renovations at The Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy in Atlanta.

They painted the teachers lounge, replaced blinds and revitalized the school’s garden.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, District 12, says it was a pretty big deal to be chosen this year.

Students also added flower pots, benches and a patio set to the new garden.

