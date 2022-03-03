Advertisement

Atlanta police arrest man accused of stealing gas from tanks

By Meghan Packer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officers arrested a man they say has been stealing fuel from people’s gas tanks.

While patrolling Wednesday, officers spotted a vehicle that’s been the subject of BOLO. They arrested the driver, Matthew Reznick, and charged him with driving with a suspended license, multiple counts of entering auto and criminal damage to property.

There have been at least ten victims in Kirkwood, Edgewood and East Atlanta. Victims reported coming out to their cars and trucks to find their gas tanks empty and holes drilled into their tanks.

Neighbors’ surveillance video played a part in the case.

APD said in a statement, “We applaud the work of everyone involved in this odd case. We are relived that this suspect is off our streets. This case is another example of the professional and diligent work we do every day. We also want to thank the community and the media outlets who provided any footage and tips they had. When we work together, we are all better off and our city is safer.”

