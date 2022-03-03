Clayton County Police identifies officer shot in armed robbery response

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department confirmed with CBS46 News that the officer shot while on duty is 32-year-old Ryan Richey.

The police spokesperson added that Richey had completed surgery and was discharged from the hospital.

Richey was shot in the abdomen while responding to an armed robbery at a shopping center on Riverdale Road on Wednesday afternoon.

“We believe he interrupted a robbery in progress,” said Police Chief Kevin Roberts. “I do know our officer apparently arrived as the victim and the suspect was running through the parking lot and that’s where contact was made,” Roberts said.

Police units from the Clayton County Police Department parked outside the Atlanta Medical Center for much of Wednesday evening.

A social media search shows Richey served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the Clayton County Police Department.

