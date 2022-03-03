EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Clayton Co. robbery that left customer, officer shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police have confirmed Arterio Crumbley, 25, turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail Wednesday night.

Crumbley is suspected of robbing a convenience store customer, shooting him, and then shooting the responding officer. CBS46 has obtained the surveillance footage of what happened.

For much of Wednesday afternoon, investigators blocked off the scene near the 5400 block of Riverdale Road as they searched the 25-year-old.

“He grabs it,” Paplo says narrating the surveillance video from his workplace.

The neighborhood store clerk, who wants to go by his first name only, knows most people in his community. That includes the accused suspect in the video. Crumbley is no stranger to the Harbor Food Mart employee.

“I know everybody. The boy also comes here from the neighborhood all the time, standing outside. He comes in to talk to me always saying, ‘Hi Paplo. How are you, do you need anything?’” Paplo continues, “I say ‘no it’s fine, everything is fine.”

Detectives describe Crumbley as the man who shot a customer and officer just before 2 p.m.

The security footage shows the suspected gunman grabbing cash from an unsuspecting victim.

“People are talking about like $500,” Paplo told CBS46.

The clip shows the suspect running out of the store as the customer chases him.

Clayton County PD confirm that while the police responded to the initial robbery call, an officer was shot too. In cellphone video obtained by CBS46, the victim and the officer can be seen talking.

“Still I am nervous. Gunshots have never happened before in front of my eyes.”

Additional surveillance reveals the alleged shooter took off in the direction toward the residential area behind the shopping center. It appeared he also held the gun in his pants.

Tactical teams focused on an area behind the food mart for hours but later learned Crumbley was long gone.

The customer was shot in the hand and officer was shot in the waist. Both are expected to recover.

