First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm through the weekend, First Alert Monday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures reached the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday afternoon. Atlanta reached a high of 80 degrees, tying the record high on this date. That record high of 80 was set back in 1992. Tonight will be cool and clear, with lows dropping to the low 50s.

Winds will shift out of the east Friday and Saturday, causing high temperatures to be slightly lower. Highs will warm to the mid 70s both days, before record breaking heat returns Sunday and Monday.

FRIDAY FORECAST:

Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 74

Normal High: 63

Chance of rain: 0%

Another warm afternoon (CBS46)

Big changes move in next week.

There is a FIRST ALERT for late Monday. A cold front will approach, bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms Monday night. The severe weather threat is very low, but this front will bring significant changes to the forecast. Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and storms late Monday (CBS46)

I am also watching another possible storm system moving in late Wednesday. This one could bring severe storms over North Georgia. Right now, there is still a lot of disagreement between the models regarding the timing and intensity of this next system - and it’s possible impacts over North Georgia. Stay tuned...

Big changes next week (CBS46)

