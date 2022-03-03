First Alert Forecast: Near-record warmth today; First Alert for rain Monday PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The record high temperature in Atlanta on Thursday is 80° set in 1992. It will be very close to that today with tons of sunshine. Fine weather continues through the weekend. We have a First Alert for rain on Monday late-afternoon and night.

Thursday’s Forecast: Sunshine, unseasonably warm. A beautiful day!

High Temperature: 79°

Normal High: 62°

Chance of rain: 0%

Thursday high temperature (CBS46)

What you need to know:

Dry and unseasonably warm weather is causing tree pollen to increase in north Georgia. Expect a high pollen count through the weekend.

Wednesday Pollen count (CBS46)

The high temperature looks a bit cooler on Friday and Saturday with an east to southeast breeze. It will likely still reach the 70s, which is warm for early March. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through the weekend. A record high temperature is possible on Sunday. It will be not far from 80° and the record for the date is 79° set in 1974. If clouds and rain hold off long enough on Monday, another record high is possible.

We have a First Alert for rain arriving Monday afternoon/evening and continuing until before dawn on Tuesday. The nice stretch of weather ends with showers and possible thunderstorms. It will turn much cooler in the midweek with highs closer to normal for this time of the year.

First Alert - Rain arrives Monday evening (CBS46)

First Alert 7 Day forecast (CBS46)

