Georgia police searching for missing Indiana woman, husband named Person of Interest

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek police, in conjuction with Carmel police, have identified a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Ciera Breland (Locklair).

Breland was reported missing by Indiana’s Carmel Police Department on the night of Feb. 26. An investigation into her whereabouts was launched which led detectives to connect with Johns Creek police to identify Breland’s husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr. as a person of interest in the case.

While Xavier has not been criminally charged for her disappearance, he was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County. Investigators say he is now being held at Hamilton County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Meanwhile, the search for Ciera Breland continues. If you have any information regarding her disappearance contact Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Georgia residents should contact Detective Rozier of Johns Creek police at 678-372-8046 or email eric.rozier@johnscreekga.gov.

