Gun advocates hold 2nd amendment rally behind State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A small group of gun advocates, some openly carrying firearms, rallied at Liberty Plaza behind the Capitol Wednesday morning to express support for the second amendment.

The rally sponsored by “GA 2A” formerly known as “Georgia Carry” hosted several lawmakers who’ve vowed to pass legislation increasing second amendment rights and removing barriers.

“Allowing everybody to have a firearm, it now puts the criminals at unrest because now they don’t know who has a firearm and who does not,” said Patrick Collins, a firearm instructor.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined the group vowing again to fulfill his campaign promise to sign a permitless carry bill into law.

“It is my promise from the campaign trail in 2018 to see that legislation is over the finish line when it gets to my desk, so send it my way,” Kemp said.

The measure passed the state Senate this week and is expected to pass the Republican-led House of Representatives if it makes it to a floor vote. A House committee passed their version of constitutional carry Wednesday afternoon. Several lawmakers showed up to the rally.

“I appreciate the members coming out today to give their time and their views, and we look forward to a long-lasting second amendment,” said gun advocate Welton Pruitt.

Democrats have fought against the effort in the Senate this week saying the measure will allow guns to be more accessible to criminals and possibly the mentally ill. The advocates at the rally disagree.

“People who are not law-abiding citizens, they’re not going to buy a legal gun,” said Betsy Kramer. “They’re going to go out on the streets and buy it.”

The House public safety committee passed its own version of a constitutional carry.

