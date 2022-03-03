MONICA PEARSON: One on One with Andrew Young Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson sat down with Andrew Young recently for an exclusive interview.

Most people know Andrew Young as one of the men on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. He was Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.’s right-hand man.

Young was born in New Orleans on March 12, 1932, and grew up 50 yards from the headquarters of the Nazi party in Louisiana. He learned from his father at the age of 4 about white supremacy. His father described it as a sickness and told him that you don’t get angry with sick people -- you do what you can do to help them.

Young grew up in a middle-class Black family, attended segregated schools, and graduated in 1955 from the Hartford Theological Seminary in Connecticut.

While a pastor, he became involved in the civil rights movement. After Dr. King’s assassination, he turned to politics. He ran for Congress in 1972 and won. He was reelected in 1974 and 1976.

Young has also been an ambassador to the United National and the mayor of Atlanta. Additionally, he ran for governor of Georgia in 1990 but lost. He established the Andrew J. Young Foundation in 2003 and has written several books.

