Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed Richard Bartlett III in Johns Creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A reward of $17,000 is being offered for information that will help the police arrest the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a man from Johns Creek.

23-year-old Richard Bartlett III was killed last summer on McGinnis Ferry Road. Police say he was trying to secure a mattress to his car.

Bartlett was the son of Gwinnett County Sherriff’s Deputy Tamara Bartlett

The police believe he was hit by a dark BMW.

There are billboards in the metro Atlanta area asking people to submit information. You can call Crime Stoppers if you know something.

