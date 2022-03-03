Advertisement

Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed Richard Bartlett III in Johns Creek

Reward offered in connection to death of Richard Bartlet III
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A reward of $17,000 is being offered for information that will help the police arrest the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a man from Johns Creek.

23-year-old Richard Bartlett III was killed last summer on McGinnis Ferry Road. Police say he was trying to secure a mattress to his car.

Bartlett was the son of Gwinnett County Sherriff’s Deputy Tamara Bartlett

The police believe he was hit by a dark BMW.

There are billboards in the metro Atlanta area asking people to submit information. You can call Crime Stoppers if you know something.

