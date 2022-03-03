Advertisement

Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 4-6, 2022

Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fabulous weekend so there’s no excuse not to go out and have fun! Check out this list of events in metro Atlanta this weekend:

FOOD & BEVERAGES

7th Annual Sip & Swine Festival

  • WHEN: March 4-5
  • WHERE: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
  • WHAT: Delicious barbecue, great music and shopping. There will be pro and backyard barbecue teams participating and cooking up chicken, pork and beef. 100% of the proceeds go directly to Home of Hope’s mission of ending homelessness.
  • COST: Free

6 Bridges Georgia Beer Day Art Market

  • WHEN: noon to 6 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Six Bridges Brewing
  • WHAT: Georgia Beer Day glasses, food by Chef Taylor Holmes plus an art market.
  • COST: Free

Georgia Beer Day at Pontoon

  • WHEN: noon to 10 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs
  • WHAT: Celebrate GA Beer Day and get a souvenir glass and a pint of beer of your choosing.
  • COST: $12

Georgia Beer Day at Round Trip Brewing

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. March 5
  • WHERE: 1279 Seaboard Industrial
  • WHAT: Limited amount of the 2022 pint glass available to purchase. $10 includes a beer and a glass. Glasses are first-come, first-serve and will sell out. Get there early. The 2022 pint glass is a 16 oz. Libbey Becher showcasing full color art by artist Ali Lamoreux. Featuring the theme “From the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Driftwood Beach”, this year’s design displays the beauty of Georgia with two of its most recognizable naturescapes.
  • COST: Free

Georgia Beer Day at Tucker Brewing Company

  • WHEN: Noon to 9 p.m. March 9
  • WHERE: 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker
  • WHAT: Limited edition collector’s pint glass for $10. Corn hole, live music, $5 refills on specialty beers and a new wing flavor.
  • COST: Free

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

  • WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to noon March 5
  • WHERE: The Cathedral of St. Philip
  • WHAT: Over 50 local vendors including farmers, producers and artists with live music in an outdoor setting and lots of free parking.
  • COST: Free

Atlanta Brunch Festival

  • WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
  • WHAT: Brunch at your favorite restaurants. 4 food tickets for any restaurant. Bottomless drink tickets also available. Live entertainment.
  • COST: $70 and $50

FESTIVALS & SHOPPING

Afro Street Market Festival

  • WHEN: Noon to 10 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
  • WHAT: Support minority-owned businesses while enjoying live entertainment.
  • COST: Free
Afro Street Market Fest in metro Atlanta
Afro Street Market Fest in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

All Things Antique Expo & Inman Antique Truck Show

  • WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5 & 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 6
  • WHERE: Inman Farm Heritage Days, Fayetteville
  • WHAT: See antique trucks, cars, hit & miss engines, antique construction equipment, blacksmithing, gristmilling and other old-time mechanical marvels! Also featuring demonstrations at Maxwell’s Machine Shop, the Betsill Family Moonshine Exhibit, the Zane Bristol Sawmill & Miss Quinnie Stanley’s Cabin.
  • COST: Free
Inman Antique Truck Show in metro Atlanta
Inman Antique Truck Show in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

The Market at 97 Estoria

  • WHEN: noon to 6 p.m. March 6
  • WHERE: 727 Wylie St. SE
  • WHAT: Monthly pop-up style market featuring local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans from around the southeast.
  • COST: Free
The Market at 97 Estoria in metro Atlanta
The Market at 97 Estoria in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE
  • WHAT: Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her Forever Tour to Atlanta.
  • COST: $39.50 plus

Saturday Night Comedy

  • WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: OAK Atlanta, 1320 Monroe Drive NE
  • WHAT: Featuring the funniest people from around the nation!
  • COST: Starting $25 plus
Saturday night comedy at OAK in metro Atlanta
Saturday night comedy at OAK in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

MUSIC

Cabin Fever Fest

  • WHEN: March 4-6
  • WHERE: Atlanta Beltline at Studio 135, 135 Krog St. NE
  • WHAT: Two-day music festival organized by Richie Jones. Hear some of the best music from Georgia family bands, including Taylor Martin and Song Dogs, The Reality, Tire Fire, Ain’t Sisters, Ajeva, Donna Hopkins/Syndi Cook and Gareth Asher.
  • COST: $75 plus (limited tickets)
Cabin Fever Fest in metro Atlanta
Cabin Fever Fest in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

Allstar Variety Jam

  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE
  • WHAT: Put your bands together and come play a ~15-minute set! House band will also perform.
  • COST: $15 plus
Badash Allstar Variety Jam in metro Atlanta
Badash Allstar Variety Jam in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

Eric Nam at The Eastern

  • WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Online
  • WHAT: NoCap is offering a livestream of the sold-out Eric Nam show at The Eastern in Atlanta. Nam is promoting his new all-English album “There And Back Again.”
  • COST: $15

Aurelio Voltaire: Halfway to Dragoncon

  • WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Drive SW
  • WHAT: Aurelio Voltaire is a singer/performer, author, comic books creator, film director and more. He is at the forefront of the Gothic, Steampunk and Dark Cabaret genres headlining some of the biggest horror, sci-fi and comic book conventions.
  • COST: $20
Aureli Voltaire in metro Atlanta
Aureli Voltaire in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

Jazz at The Strand

  • WHEN: 3 p.m. March 6
  • WHERE: The Strand Theatre, Marietta
  • WHAT: The Music of John Coltrane performed by the Jazz Legacy Project, directed by Justin Varnes. Presented by The Manley Firm.
  • COST: $20 plus

Graham Nash

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. March 6
  • WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE
  • WHAT: Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee – with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies.
  • COST: Starting $49 plus

Chante Moore

  • WHEN: March 6-7
  • WHERE: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE
  • WHAT: During a decades-spanning career that began during the tail end of the new jack swing era, sophisticated vocalist Chanté Moore has placed over a dozen songs on Billboard’s R&B chart.
  • COST: Starting at $45 plus
Chante Moore in metro Atlanta
Chante Moore in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

OUTSIDE & FAMILY FRIENDLY

Guided tour of Piedmont Park

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE
  • WHAT: The Piedmont Park History Walking Tours include an introduction to the park’s vibrant past and present.
  • COST: Free but registration required

Doraville’s 150th Birthday Party

  • WHEN: 6 p.m. March 5
  • WHERE: Park Ave. Atlanta
  • WHAT: Celebrate Doraville’s Sesquicentennial with live music and lots of festive swag to Light Up the Night on Park Avenue! Food trucks, live music and adult beverages.
  • COST: Free
Doraville birthday celebration in metro Atlanta
Doraville birthday celebration in metro Atlanta(WGCL)

Caffeine and Octane

  • WHEN: 8-11 a.m. March 6
  • WHERE: Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
  • WHAT: All makes and models meet. 2,000+ rides on display each month.
  • COST: Free

Peter and the Wolf

  • WHEN: 3 p.m. March 6
  • WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
  • WHAT: Come early and make puppets and then help bring the sound stories of Erich Korngold’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” to life.
  • COST: Free but seats must be reserved

OTHER

Rocky Horror Picture Show

  • WHEN: 10 p.m. March 4
  • WHERE: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
  • WHAT: LDOD is bringing back the Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first live performance since December.
  • COST: $15

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

