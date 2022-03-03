Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 4-6, 2022
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fabulous weekend so there’s no excuse not to go out and have fun! Check out this list of events in metro Atlanta this weekend:
FOOD & BEVERAGES
7th Annual Sip & Swine Festival
- WHEN: March 4-5
- WHERE: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
- WHAT: Delicious barbecue, great music and shopping. There will be pro and backyard barbecue teams participating and cooking up chicken, pork and beef. 100% of the proceeds go directly to Home of Hope’s mission of ending homelessness.
- COST: Free
6 Bridges Georgia Beer Day Art Market
- WHEN: noon to 6 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Six Bridges Brewing
- WHAT: Georgia Beer Day glasses, food by Chef Taylor Holmes plus an art market.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: noon to 10 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs
- WHAT: Celebrate GA Beer Day and get a souvenir glass and a pint of beer of your choosing.
- COST: $12
Georgia Beer Day at Round Trip Brewing
- WHEN: 11 a.m. March 5
- WHERE: 1279 Seaboard Industrial
- WHAT: Limited amount of the 2022 pint glass available to purchase. $10 includes a beer and a glass. Glasses are first-come, first-serve and will sell out. Get there early. The 2022 pint glass is a 16 oz. Libbey Becher showcasing full color art by artist Ali Lamoreux. Featuring the theme “From the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Driftwood Beach”, this year’s design displays the beauty of Georgia with two of its most recognizable naturescapes.
- COST: Free
Georgia Beer Day at Tucker Brewing Company
- WHEN: Noon to 9 p.m. March 9
- WHERE: 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker
- WHAT: Limited edition collector’s pint glass for $10. Corn hole, live music, $5 refills on specialty beers and a new wing flavor.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to noon March 5
- WHERE: The Cathedral of St. Philip
- WHAT: Over 50 local vendors including farmers, producers and artists with live music in an outdoor setting and lots of free parking.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
- WHAT: Brunch at your favorite restaurants. 4 food tickets for any restaurant. Bottomless drink tickets also available. Live entertainment.
- COST: $70 and $50
FESTIVALS & SHOPPING
- WHEN: Noon to 10 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
- WHAT: Support minority-owned businesses while enjoying live entertainment.
- COST: Free
All Things Antique Expo & Inman Antique Truck Show
- WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5 & 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 6
- WHERE: Inman Farm Heritage Days, Fayetteville
- WHAT: See antique trucks, cars, hit & miss engines, antique construction equipment, blacksmithing, gristmilling and other old-time mechanical marvels! Also featuring demonstrations at Maxwell’s Machine Shop, the Betsill Family Moonshine Exhibit, the Zane Bristol Sawmill & Miss Quinnie Stanley’s Cabin.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: noon to 6 p.m. March 6
- WHERE: 727 Wylie St. SE
- WHAT: Monthly pop-up style market featuring local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans from around the southeast.
- COST: Free
COMEDY
- WHEN: 7 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE
- WHAT: Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her Forever Tour to Atlanta.
- COST: $39.50 plus
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: OAK Atlanta, 1320 Monroe Drive NE
- WHAT: Featuring the funniest people from around the nation!
- COST: Starting $25 plus
MUSIC
- WHEN: March 4-6
- WHERE: Atlanta Beltline at Studio 135, 135 Krog St. NE
- WHAT: Two-day music festival organized by Richie Jones. Hear some of the best music from Georgia family bands, including Taylor Martin and Song Dogs, The Reality, Tire Fire, Ain’t Sisters, Ajeva, Donna Hopkins/Syndi Cook and Gareth Asher.
- COST: $75 plus (limited tickets)
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE
- WHAT: Put your bands together and come play a ~15-minute set! House band will also perform.
- COST: $15 plus
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Online
- WHAT: NoCap is offering a livestream of the sold-out Eric Nam show at The Eastern in Atlanta. Nam is promoting his new all-English album “There And Back Again.”
- COST: $15
Aurelio Voltaire: Halfway to Dragoncon
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Drive SW
- WHAT: Aurelio Voltaire is a singer/performer, author, comic books creator, film director and more. He is at the forefront of the Gothic, Steampunk and Dark Cabaret genres headlining some of the biggest horror, sci-fi and comic book conventions.
- COST: $20
- WHEN: 3 p.m. March 6
- WHERE: The Strand Theatre, Marietta
- WHAT: The Music of John Coltrane performed by the Jazz Legacy Project, directed by Justin Varnes. Presented by The Manley Firm.
- COST: $20 plus
- WHEN: 7 p.m. March 6
- WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE
- WHAT: Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee – with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies.
- COST: Starting $49 plus
- WHEN: March 6-7
- WHERE: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE
- WHAT: During a decades-spanning career that began during the tail end of the new jack swing era, sophisticated vocalist Chanté Moore has placed over a dozen songs on Billboard’s R&B chart.
- COST: Starting at $45 plus
OUTSIDE & FAMILY FRIENDLY
- WHEN: 10 a.m. March 5
- WHERE: Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE
- WHAT: The Piedmont Park History Walking Tours include an introduction to the park’s vibrant past and present.
- COST: Free but registration required
Doraville’s 150th Birthday Party
- WHEN: 6 p.m. March 5
- WHERE: Park Ave. Atlanta
- WHAT: Celebrate Doraville’s Sesquicentennial with live music and lots of festive swag to Light Up the Night on Park Avenue! Food trucks, live music and adult beverages.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: 8-11 a.m. March 6
- WHERE: Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
- WHAT: All makes and models meet. 2,000+ rides on display each month.
- COST: Free
- WHEN: 3 p.m. March 6
- WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
- WHAT: Come early and make puppets and then help bring the sound stories of Erich Korngold’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” to life.
- COST: Free but seats must be reserved
OTHER
- WHEN: 10 p.m. March 4
- WHERE: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
- WHAT: LDOD is bringing back the Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first live performance since December.
- COST: $15
If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.