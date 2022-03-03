Two people arrested for death of boy in DeKalb County on Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested for the death of a 3-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day in DeKalb County.

Alfonzo Jackson and Melvina Williams are facing charges after police say they killed a child who was temporarily in their care.

An autopsy showed the child had a broken back, ribs and several internal injuries

When the child was returned to his mother, she immediately called 911. The child died at the hospital.

