Two people arrested for death of boy in DeKalb County on Valentine’s Day
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested for the death of a 3-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day in DeKalb County.
Alfonzo Jackson and Melvina Williams are facing charges after police say they killed a child who was temporarily in their care.
An autopsy showed the child had a broken back, ribs and several internal injuries
When the child was returned to his mother, she immediately called 911. The child died at the hospital.
