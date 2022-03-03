Advertisement

Two people arrested for death of boy in DeKalb County on Valentine’s Day

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested for the death of a 3-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day in DeKalb County.

Alfonzo Jackson and Melvina Williams are facing charges after police say they killed a child who was temporarily in their care.

An autopsy showed the child had a broken back, ribs and several internal injuries

When the child was returned to his mother, she immediately called 911. The child died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash along I-85 northbound leaves 3 people dead, all lanes closed
Remembering victims of COVID-19 in Georgia
Georgians remember those lost to COVID-19
Ciera helps CBS46 deliver the weather
CBS46 attends career day at Barack & Michelle Obama Academy
Credit: Jamie Kelly
Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine
CBS46 speaks with a mental health and wellness expert on how to talk to kids about the war in...
Tips for talking to kids about the war in Ukraine