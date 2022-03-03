Woman threatened, robbed at knife point, then stabbed outside of Buckhead Home Depot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened, robbed and assaulted a woman as she was leaving a Home Depot store in Buckhead.

It happened on Feb. 24 just before midnight in the parking lot of the home improvement store on Piedmont Road. The woman told police she was loading her purchased items into her trunk and upon entering the driver’s side of the vehicle, a man climbed in to the passenger’s side, held a knife to her throat and demanded that she give him cash and drive him to a nearby bus station.

“He was in the car before I knew it and with his right hand he comes to my throat with a knife and basically told me he was going to kill me,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman said she tried to get out of the car but was unable to because the man had grabbed her right arm and locked the doors.

She said she tried getting out of her vehicle, but the suspect had locked the doors and grabbed her right arm to prevent her from leaving.

At one point during the incident, the man said he needed to get to Alabama. That’s when she tried to talk him down, offering her credit cards and pocket book. Police said the man demanded cash and she offered to go to the bank to withdraw money. That’s when the man repeated that he would kill her.

“I said you don’t want to kill me I have two little boys at home, and he kept saying I want to kill you,” the victim said.

During their interaction, the man took all the cash she had in her wallet and yanked her gold-colored medallion necklace off of her neck. The woman tried to get away from the man and that’s when he allegedly stabbed her on her right breast and again on her left hand, repeating that he was going to kill her. After taking the necklace and cash, the man got out of the vehicle and walked away.

“I think I was protected. It could have definitely gone a different way.”

She thinks everyone should carry a little cash on them because she believes that’s what saved her. She also wants people to be aware that many cars can be programed to unlock only the drivers door when clicking the key fob. Saying if all her doors didn’t unlock when she clicked the key fob, the man wouldn’t have been able to open her passenger door and the terrifying ordeal possibly avoided.

Police later responded to the scene searching the area for the man. A lookout notice was announced over the radio, but no arrest has been made at this time.

Her assailant is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build. The woman told police he was wearing a gray hat, a long blue jean jacket, white pants and black shoes. If you have any information relating to this case, contact Atlanta police.

